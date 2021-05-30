Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Leave Division I

I must disagree with Eastern Washington University Interim President David May. I respect my schools for the education they provided me, not for the scholarships they paid, above board, and other incentives, below the table, to pay football, basketball and baseball players to impress wannabe and former athletes.

Sports serves a value to students, but so do arts and so many other activities in the university setting. Save your money, help a more diverse group of athletes continue to compete in a lower level, and focus on an education that prepares students to compete in the real world.

It’s time to leave Division I.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

 

