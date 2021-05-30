Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A vote against better understanding

I was disappointed to learn that Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted against convening a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This independent probe could have helped us better understand what led up to the attack on our democracy and how to prevent such a security breach in the future.

I found our congresswoman’s statement regarding her vote puzzling. She said that she wanted the commission to investigate the events last summer that: “… burned to the ground cities like Seattle and Portland.” I’ve been to Seattle several times in the past few months and saw no evidence that it had been “burned to the ground.” In fact, the only towns I am aware of that have “burned to the ground” are Malden and Pine City, in the congresswoman’s own district. And she was unable to get these constituents federal assistance because it was being blocked by the former president.

Kathy Maurer

Spokane

 

