As of right now, if you have your COVID-19 vaccine you do not need a mask inside or out unless you’re in a big crowd. What about everyone else who doesn’t want the vaccine; will they have to wear a mask forever?

You shouldn’t be forced or pressured into getting the vaccine. Especially ages 12-16, because that’s when your immune system is the strongest and you’re most likely to be very healthy. It’s not worth the risk to put something in your body when you’re not aware of the long-term effects.

You don’t want to end up like Emma Burkely, who got a rare blood clot after receiving the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Or like my uncle, who got a blood clot in his leg not too long after getting the vaccine. Unless you have an underlying health condition It’s NOT worth the risk!

Elle Vanning

Spokane