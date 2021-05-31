Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Israel and Palestine

The Greek folk adage states: ” When the buffaloes battle in the marsh, it’s the ants that pay.”

I was appalled by the disproportionate and ineffective Israeli response to the desperate Hamas rocket attacks. School and water plants damaged, the Palestinian civilian casualties, and in particular the haunting image of the young girl buried in rubble for many hours. Sadly the israeli have become the oppressors that they have faced throughout history.

Gaza and the West Bank are not much different from the notorious WWII Warsaw Jewish ghetto. There are no official concentration camps, but the Palestinian people are dying a slow death from a lack of opportunity, medical care, and freedom. Ironically there was an interesting article in today’s SR about a brave Jewish woman’s fight against the Nazis during WWII.

I see not much difference between the Hamas leadership and the neo fascist Netanyahu, both following the mentality of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” treating the other Semite tribe as the subhuman Der Untermensch. Hamas targets civilians and the Israeli leadership doesn’t mind innocent loss. Hamas is despicable, but it wouldn’t exist if the Palestinian people had lives of dignity.

Most disturbing is the role of the U.S. government and our tax dollars to blindly support Israel, and abet the immoral American weapons manufacturers. No more genocide in our name, no more credence the myth that Israel is just defending itself. Any US aid to both parties should be conditional on settling this ongoing madness.

Chris Haralam

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430