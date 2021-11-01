Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A tale of two coaches

The Oct. 21 Spokesman was quite revealing in the tale of two coaches.

One the one hand we have a basketball coach stopped for DUI. He chose to man up, admit his mistake and take his licks. (“Gonzaga Coach Few pleads guilty to DUI”)

Then we had a football coach who kept dithering on vaccine questions, avoided direct answers (or even looking people in the eye) and essentially ‘played cute’ on whether he’d follow the rules while potentially putting his staff and players at risk. (“Rolovich plans to sue Washington State”)

Mark Few showed himself to be a class act who made a mistake, owned up to it and is someone you can admire. Coach Rolovich chose to ignore state policies and when confronted with the consequences decided to sue the college and the state, even while similar court cases (including a Supreme Court case) have shown Gov. Inslee is well within his administrative rights in mandating and enforcing public health policies.

One man made the right choice and is to be admired for his forthright honesty and character. The other man, not so much.

Patrick Conley

Colville

 

