CMR strikes again

Cathy McMorris Rodgers said families don’t know how they will make ends meet. She voted against a bill that would help them. She said that it is President Biden’s fault that prices are rising (“Biden’s inflation crisis is hurting our families,” guest opinion, Oct. 24). She fails to note that the pandemic has caused the world’s supply chain to collapse, plus people who received federal help under Biden had money to spend and demand exceeded supply.

She also blamed inflation on the president’s bills that would help people in need. She states that Biden has been printing money to cover his “reckless spending.” I call her attention to the massive spending that Republicans undertook under Trump and the gift to billionaires that reduced tax revenues. Republicans in Congress happily went right along. CMR voted for each and every one. Biden has a very long way to go to get near that spending spree.

CMR worries about national debt, but voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling, which she seems not to know that the need to raise the ceiling is due to all that Trump/CMR spending during his term. She will vote against any bill that Democrats put up, no matter what.

Your Christmas present this year from CMR will be no Social Security payments, no money to spend on people’s needs, no Medicare to rely upon. Her guest opinion places blame without knowledge and fails to state her own failures to help the people.

Sandra Christensen

Spokane