Corrupt politicians

Spokane County Commissioners French, Kerns and Kuney should be voted out of office for giving the the high-paying, powerful position of Community Engagement and Public Policy Advisor to Jeff McMorris. According to French there were no other applicants and the county never publicly posted this position. We the people deserve an open, competitive recruitment process for this position - regardless of McMorris’ qualifications.

Likewise, Banducci, Barnes and McKenzie - trustees of North Idaho College - handed a powerful and lucrative position, interim president, to Michael Sebaaly. The first listed preference for this position is “A minimum of five years of experience in higher education administration/senior leadership.” It appears Sebaaly has zero years of experience in higher education administration. There are qualified people for this position, but the trustees don’t care to conduct an open and fair hiring process.

We should demand an open and competitive hiring process for these public positions. The Spokane County commissioners and the three listed North Idaho College trustees do not care what is best for the county or the college. They care what is best for them and what allows them to stay in power, keep the status quo, and reward like-minded individuals. We must vote in more ethical public servants that these individuals.

Cara Elston

Spokane