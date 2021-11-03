Corruption doesn’t begin big and ugly. It begins small: numerous tiny acts leading to a culture of cloistered privilege.

There is no doubt that, if true, the non-competitive, non-advertised, covert selection of Jeff McMorris for a high-level county position looks like a corrupt act. The failure to provide, when asked, any proof of true deliberation makes the crookedness more pronounced. And the fact that nobody wants their fingerprints on the hire itself indicates future “plausible deniability” for all the conspirators. Wait for it.

Fortunately for the body politic, this micro-corruption hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thanks to a free press. Unfortunately for Mr. McMorris, he has been set up. Everywhere he goes in his official duties he will bear a big and ugly tomato stain on his shirt — bright, red, indelible. Everybody knows.

Douglas Overlock

Spokane