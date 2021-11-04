Good luck, WSU

I have been fully vaccinated- two Pfizer shots and a booster shot, also from Pfizer.

Vaccines have been proven to be very effective against COVID-19. Nick Rolovich, the former WSU football coach, decided not to get a vaccine. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption, which was denied. WSU officials need to be more upfront. Freedom of religion is a precious gift for any religion or nonreligion.

Good luck to the new WSU football coach and WSU football team. And this is coming from a Vandal.

Michael T. McGuire

Spokane