Opinion >  Letters

Let Few move on

I commend Mark Few for taking full responsibility in handling his recent traffic infraction. I just wish, now that he has done so, the news media and specifically KHQ News and The Spokesman-Review would give it a rest. Let him move forward and fulfill his obligation to the courts and our community.

I am not a basketball fan and don’t watch nor attend any games. I am just very proud of the Gonzaga team and their accomplishments. Several players have gone on to bigger and better things which are representative of Coach Few’s leadership and coaching.

By the way, I have a NEW name for this newspaper “The Spokane Enquirer.”

Phyllis Rollins

Spokane

 

