Misuse of hunting fees

My family hunts big game because we like to eat game meat. However, we object to have our hunting fees used to pay $200,000 to bounty hunters to kill wolves. If wolf hunting is allowed, then let the hunters pay for a tag while setting reasonable harvest limits.

To eradicate up to 90% of Idaho’s wolf population is politically motivated to subsidize ranchers who are leasing public grazing rights for a much lower cost than what they would have to pay for the grazing rights on private lands. This is welfare ranching.

Those $200,000 could be put to better use by helping to fund the research team at Washington State University studying the infectious Elk Hoof Disease which is crippling elk herds, making it harder for them to find food and escape predators.

Cecilia Nolthenius

Coeur d’Alene