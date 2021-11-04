Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Misuse of hunting fees

My family hunts big game because we like to eat game meat. However, we object to have our hunting fees used to pay $200,000 to bounty hunters to kill wolves. If wolf hunting is allowed, then let the hunters pay for a tag while setting reasonable harvest limits.

To eradicate up to 90% of Idaho’s wolf population is politically motivated to subsidize ranchers who are leasing public grazing rights for a much lower cost than what they would have to pay for the grazing rights on private lands. This is welfare ranching.

Those $200,000 could be put to better use by helping to fund the research team at Washington State University studying the infectious Elk Hoof Disease which is crippling elk herds, making it harder for them to find food and escape predators.

Cecilia Nolthenius

Coeur d’Alene

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430