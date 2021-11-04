NIC’s reality-comedy

When entertainment writers look back on 2021, they’ll certainly call attention to one memorable local reality series that gave us a break from the tedious, nonstop stories about angry mobs at school boards and overpaid coaches mutely disavowing common sense.

I refer to the groundbreaking reality-comedy show, “NIC Trainwreck.” Instead of trying to explain how nasty politics has taken root among us, “Trainwreck” relies on heroic, complex characters groping for certainty, some of whom take their guiding inspiration from American icons like the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges and Hulk Hogan.

More than comedy, “Trainwreck” is a commentary on ambition and professional ethics. While “Game of Thrones” was a fiery examination of the corrosive nature of power, it is nothing but a Disney fable compared to “Trainwreck.”

I salute the producers of “Trainwreck” for assembling an array of board members, administrators, attorneys and staff who play their parts with relentless purpose and subtle conviction. Is it reality? Is it a Work of Art? Who can say? Whichever — we must only sit and laugh. And cry.

Bravo especially to Board Chair Todd Banducci for having the insight, and frugality, to cast Michael Sebaaly as both the head wrestling coach and the school’s new president. In Episode One, the multi-talented Sebaaly begins with a salary of $54,000. Then he must master the acting challenge of a lifetime, forced to become the college president with a mere $180,000 paycheck.

This is the American story. Bravo, NIC.

Tom Sowa

Spokane