Thank you for Eli Francovich’s article about our state’s spring bear hunts. (“Public comment on Washington’s spring bear hunting seasons coming to close,” Oct. 14).

Many people do not know much about these spring bear hunts. Yes, as he wrote, many people oppose these hunts and they are held in few other states. Many of us believe hunting wild animals when they are recovering from winter and having new babies is biologically and ethically wrong. Deer, elk and ducks are not hunted in the spring. So far the public has seen little data or science that shows these hunts are needed and are effective.

This article mentioned results of a Canadian study which was misleading. This study, which was in Manitoba, found that few cubs are orphaned, suggesting this is also true in our state. Manitoba’s spring bear hunts are not like those in our state. Killing female bears with cubs is illegal in Manitoba but not in Washington state. We also allow killing of bear cubs. Manitoba bear hunters use bait — which is illegal in Washington state. Their outfitters have a two-day period when hunters observe bears at bait stations before shooting them. Also not counted were hunters who kill females with cubs but failed to report this.

This study and our state also do not count bears who are wounded and die later. Studies suggest “wounding” may be the cause of up to 10% of all bear mortality. Bears are difficult to kill humanely due to their size and structure. Hunters are required to report “woundings.” Very few do.

Martha Hall

Anacortes, Wash.