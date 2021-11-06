Applause for the opera

This weekend’s performance by the Inland Northwest Opera was outstanding in both its performance as well as its focus on safety.

As Dawn Wolski, the general and artistic director, noted before the curtain’s rise, this was the first live performance in almost two years. Because the performing arts was one of the first to demonstrate the importance of aerosol spread of COVID-19, it’s been at the forefront of efforts to ensure the safety of its artists and audience.

Vaccinations, routine testing, distancing and masking were all in evidence, allowing the audience to sit back and be amazed by the singers, dancers and musicians.

Bravo to Inland Northwest Opera, the Spokane Symphony and Martin Woldson Theater, and Gonzaga Dance for bringing back the performing arts safely to live performances.

Bob and Amy Lutz

Spokane