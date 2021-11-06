The strides of our community

Our progress as a community is the result of our unity. The Spokane community has a history of working together, e.g., The Chase Youth Commission, Unity in the Community, United Way, The Spokane Chamber of Commerce (now Greater Spokane Inc.), Momentum, SIRTI Higher Education, The DARE Program and numerous other amazing endeavors. During my eleven years on the Spokane School Board, I was so impressed with how we worked together for a common goal.

In 1997, I had the privilege of attending “America’s Got Promise” with General Colin Powell in Philadelphia. He had incredible wisdom, vision, humility and the expertise to challenge us to work together, respect each other, listen to others, mentor youth and to accept new challenges in building a healthy and a thriving community.

One person can make a difference and together we can make a tremendous and positive impact.

Carol A. Wendle

Spokane