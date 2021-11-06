Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Updates would help inform

As of November 1, the Spokane Regional Health District has registered 73,804 COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 deaths have been counted since March 27, 2020, and we are fast approaching the 1,000 number. The SRHD data also states there have been 4,012 total hospitalizations. If one is hospitalized due to COVID-19, that patient has a 1 in 4 chance (25%) of dying from this virus.

We have around 157 ICU beds, of which 92.9% are currently occupied by 146 COVID19 patients – most were unvaccinated. These hospitalizations were preventable.

In 2020, there were 50 fatal automotive accidents. At our city limits there used to be signs stating the current number of automobile fatalities. But they have been removed.

If we can have real-time electronic billboards promoting state lottery numbers, why can’t Spokane County have real-time COVID19 statistical billboards for all to see? Our citizens need to be more informed on how serious this virus is and how important it is to be vaccinated to prevent further spread.

John Benham

Spokane

 

