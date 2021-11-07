The ethics are clear

Glenn Herman’s letter to the editor of October 31 (“Inslee’s mandates unethical”) explains what he does not know.

Most who have contracted COVID-19 do not have a long-lasting and non-contagious immunity. The longer the virus travels from host to host, the more variants mutate. The COVID-19 that Herman survived may not be the same COVID that kills him and infects others.

Herman fails to remember that the liberty he celebrates was established by the same Constitution that empowers the government to defend against all enemies — including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Testing, masking, vaccinations, separation, quarantine and triage are biblical, medical, scientific, constitutional and ethical to conquer the enemy.

Rich Magney

Spokane