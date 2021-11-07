Income, or initiative?

An article in Nation on Oct. 29 (“Schools Debate: Gifted, Talented or Racist, Elitist?”) reports the discussion in New York about whether or not to discontinue gifted and talented programs because they increase the lack of equity and encourage the racial divide. Now the schools can’t reward students of all races and income levels for working hard to achieve?

Over the years that my son was in school, I often read articles propounding the idea that the reason Johnny can’t read is because he comes from a lower-income family. My mother was at the top of her graduating class as valedictorian, and she grew up almost as poor as she was while raising we five all by herself on one low income.

Might I suggest that the more Johnny and his parent or parents hear or read that their parents’ income affects the ability of their children to learn, the more the assumption may be made that the teacher is more concerned with the income of people than with why Johnny can’t read.

I can almost hear my late Mother’s comment: “If I could do it, they can do it!”

Judith Maibie

Spokane