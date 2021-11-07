A prime park site

When we passed the bond to fund Riverfront Park I couldn’t wait to see how things would turn out. I looked forward to it and now we are bearing the fruit of what we get when we pool our collective dollars. But now what?

There is a giant, undeveloped piece of farmland north of 57th and Glenrose. I do not have any notion as to what the owner plans for it; it maybe they want to continue farming it. But it is prime real estate. Let’s see if we can buy it.

A regional dog park that was recently wiped away needs replacing. A forested (re-planted) area would not only benefit area wildlife, but those who live nearby along with those who want to visit. A bus line for all residents is available to drop off those looking to explore and hike, bike and play. There is already exciting shared-use path on the west side as well.

This area on the South Hill is an area I am familiar with. I’m sure there are other areas across this city and surrounding area that could be saved from development.

The city has identified priorities. Climate change and urban canopy have made the list. Seems like it just makes sense. Thank you for your time.

Russ Reser

Spokane