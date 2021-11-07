Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A prime park site

When we passed the bond to fund Riverfront Park I couldn’t wait to see how things would turn out. I looked forward to it and now we are bearing the fruit of what we get when we pool our collective dollars. But now what?

There is a giant, undeveloped piece of farmland north of 57th and Glenrose. I do not have any notion as to what the owner plans for it; it maybe they want to continue farming it. But it is prime real estate. Let’s see if we can buy it.

A regional dog park that was recently wiped away needs replacing. A forested (re-planted) area would not only benefit area wildlife, but those who live nearby along with those who want to visit. A bus line for all residents is available to drop off those looking to explore and hike, bike and play. There is already exciting shared-use path on the west side as well.

This area on the South Hill is an area I am familiar with. I’m sure there are other areas across this city and surrounding area that could be saved from development.

The city has identified priorities. Climate change and urban canopy have made the list. Seems like it just makes sense. Thank you for your time.

Russ Reser

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430