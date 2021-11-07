Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Riverview much improved

Last year I wrote a letter that was printed in the paper warning people to be aware of the difficulties we were having at Riverview Retirement Community.

I would like everyone to know life has improved greatly since that letter. We have worked together as a community to affect change. We have a new CEO and there is an air of kindness that permeates our lives. When there were COVID cases in our assisted living facility, they were able to obtain the new infusion therapy for our people. We were among the first to receive the COVID booster shots and flu vaccines. Our physical therapy is greatly improved and serves those of us who live in the village as well as the care center.

So, what I am saying, if you are looking for a retirement community please consider Riverview. You will find a kind and caring community.

Martha Nerpel

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430