Riverview much improved

Last year I wrote a letter that was printed in the paper warning people to be aware of the difficulties we were having at Riverview Retirement Community.

I would like everyone to know life has improved greatly since that letter. We have worked together as a community to affect change. We have a new CEO and there is an air of kindness that permeates our lives. When there were COVID cases in our assisted living facility, they were able to obtain the new infusion therapy for our people. We were among the first to receive the COVID booster shots and flu vaccines. Our physical therapy is greatly improved and serves those of us who live in the village as well as the care center.

So, what I am saying, if you are looking for a retirement community please consider Riverview. You will find a kind and caring community.

Martha Nerpel

Spokane