Teach by example

Who would have thought that school board members would be accosted by parents? Who would have imagined flight attendants taking self-defense classes? Who would have considered people would vote for a presidential candidate that mocked someone disabled?

Who could believe that patriotic volunteer election officials and secretaries of state would receive death threats? Who would have thought that law enforcement officials would say the quiet part out loud - that they would not enforce the laws. And who would have considered that our competent doctors would be threatened for testifying at school board meetings?

In some of my psychology classes at Spokane Falls Community College, a discussion about how to teach children respect was held each quarter. Most American students supported a strategy of teaching children respect by their parents respecting them, but then an international student mentioned that children in her culture learn respect by example - that if the parents respect their elderly relatives, teachers, police officers, doctors and others, their children would learn respect for others. That suggestion challenged many American students to consider her perspective.

So, how will our children learn respect? What are the examples of adult behavior that they see or hear in the news, on the internet, or even closer to home, like in their houses? What are these out-of-control moms and dads teaching their children, and what do they model for civility in the future? Let’s not forget that our children, including teenagers, and the world are watching.

Nancy Street

Cheney