Sheriff Ozzie needs to go

A recent newspaper article said that Sheriff Ozzie’s recruitment ad on twitter stated: Vaccinations not required. Recruiting for Proud Boys no doubt. I was wondering if Sheriff Ozzie knew what state his department was located in. Maybe he thinks it’s the state of Knezovich.

Does Sheriff Ozzie realize that the rest of us are trying to get over this pandemic by being vaccinated and wearing masks. Is that a terrible goal? Maybe he thinks that unvaccinated new recruits don’t have the potential to spread the COVID-19 virus and infect the public they are sworn to protect.

I think that Sheriff Ozzie sees himself much like coach Rolovich and that rules are not meant for him because he is so important. Sheriff Ozzie has shown himself to be a strong Republican and supporter of ex-president Trump and that is his right. The Republican propaganda machine seems to want this pandemic to drag on so it will look bad for President Biden no matter what the cost to our country.

They are doing this by encouraging people to not get vaccinated.

If the situation arises where the Proud Boys attack our government agencies, will Sheriff Ozzie stand with us or or will he stand with the Proud Boys?

Gilbert Hart

Spokane