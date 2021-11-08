Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What country do we live in?

“Do we all still live in America … home of the brave, land of the FREE!?!?

My husband has freely and proudly given more than half his life to this country in military service with the U.S. Air Force … 20 years active duty and 17+ years with the DOD.

And how is he shown gratitude? With EXTORTION … either get a COVID shot or be terminated – after faithfully serving for nearly 40 years!

His body, his choice? Nope!

This empire is in serious decline, People … WAKE UP before it is too late!”

Gayleana Dschaak

Spokane

 

