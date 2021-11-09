Knezovich’s dirty politics

In watching Ozzie Knezovich’s hysterical rage on TV (my opinion) against our local and national media and journalism over a missing “G” in his campaign ads for deputies in New York, I felt a deep concern. A few days before in this recent election, I saw Knezovich’s smearing campaign ads against Zack Zappone hundreds of times. For me, they represent bottom of a septic tank, five-star fecal rating in terms of media filth. Only Cathy McMorris Rodgers rates higher in that skill. I can also add KHQ and The Spokesman-Review for the despicable (Republican?) meanness of their treatment of Gonzaga’s coach Mark Few.

My biggest concern and question as I watch the massive anti-vaxxers, and anti-mask police and firemen protest in New York, is Knezovlch recruiting people who don’t give a damn about the safety and health of people in our community. Are these so-called “lateral deputies” of the same mentality that attacked the capital on Jan. 6 of this year. I saw the same flags and props used in New York as in our U.S. capital. In my opinion, Knezovich is an incredibly poor role model when it comes to integrity. And he’s 100% politically (dirty politics) motivated!

Janet Smith

Spokane