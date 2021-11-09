Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Knezovich’s dirty politics

In watching Ozzie Knezovich’s hysterical rage on TV (my opinion) against our local and national media and journalism over a missing “G” in his campaign ads for deputies in New York, I felt a deep concern. A few days before in this recent election, I saw Knezovich’s smearing campaign ads against Zack Zappone hundreds of times. For me, they represent bottom of a septic tank, five-star fecal rating in terms of media filth. Only Cathy McMorris Rodgers rates higher in that skill. I can also add KHQ and The Spokesman-Review for the despicable (Republican?) meanness of their treatment of Gonzaga’s coach Mark Few.

My biggest concern and question as I watch the massive anti-vaxxers, and anti-mask police and firemen protest in New York, is Knezovlch recruiting people who don’t give a damn about the safety and health of people in our community. Are these so-called “lateral deputies” of the same mentality that attacked the capital on Jan. 6 of this year. I saw the same flags and props used in New York as in our U.S. capital. In my opinion, Knezovich is an incredibly poor role model when it comes to integrity. And he’s 100% politically (dirty politics) motivated!

Janet Smith

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430