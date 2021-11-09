Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Inslee and Biden not the enemy

My observations on the “State of the State” and the “State of the Union”:

Gov. Jay Inslee is not the enemy, the COVID virus is! He’s doing the best to keep us safe in order to return to “normal.”

President Joe Biden was elected. There was little or no voter fraud — period. We needed a Harry Truman. We elected a Jimmy Carter. Honest and good men, but ineffective.

One of our political parties has turned into a party of “No” — no to economic help for most people, no to health care, no to transportation, no to equal voting rights for all people, no to climate change ideas and no to responsible debate. No, period. It’s not an accident, it’s a plan!

JoAnne Bailey

Spokane

 

