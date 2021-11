From Christian Robinson (“Bodycam footage from fatal shooting of 21-year-old shows harrowing new details on first day of trial,” The Spokesman-Review, Oct. 26) locally to Kyle Rittenhouse nationally, we have this perverse notion that one can bring a gun to a fist fight (that they instigated), take a life, and cry self-defense.

It’s cowardly and murderous.

In the immortal words of Johnny Cash, don’t take your guns to town.

Michael Stanger

Spokane