Opinion >  Letters

Manipulating time

We modern humans, increasingly living in bubbles of technology, are becoming disconnected from nature. Our manipulation of time — daylight saving time to standard time and back to daylight saving time, ad nauseam — is one example.

Noon is when our sun is at its highest point in the sky, at its zenith. Whichever time zone you live in, the standard time of noon is 12 o’clock. During daylight saving time our manipulated noon occurs at 1:00 PM, how silly. We think we’ve successfully manipulated time, but all we’ve done is further disconnected ourselves from an incontrovertible reality of the planet we live on.

Depending on the poll you read, over 70% of those polled want to do away with these twice-a-year changes in time; of those, a majority want to use only standard time year round. What a great idea!

John and Kathy Ludders

Spokane

 

