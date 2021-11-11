Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Monaghan was a hero

With Veterans Day upon us, it is a good time to salute local military heroes, starting with Ensign John Monaghan. In 1899 he was killed during a hard-fought battle with Samoan rebels. When his body was recovered, it was found brutally beheaded. Monaghan had gone to the aid of a fellow Navy officer and did this in the face of almost certain death. We should be proud that this person came from Spokane.

But a group of radical activists is slandering his good name to further their own political agendas (“Dozens call for city to remove monument of Monaghan,” Oct. 17). They say he personally committed genocide and was “one of the leaders who orchestrated a military plot to invade and colonize the South Pacific Islands.” These assertions are completely false. First, no acts of genocide happened during the Second Samoan Civil War. Second, anyone who served in the military knows that low-ranking officers have zero influence on American foreign policy or how a war will be fought. This is left to presidents and admirals.

The activists do have one legitimate complaint. One of the plaques on his statue downtown contains a single word that many now consider a racial slur. This could be easily corrected by changing the plaque. There is absolutely no need to remove his statue.

The activists are trying to hold Monaghan responsible for every action, real and imagined, that occurred in 1899 that offends them for whatever reason. Their attempt to demonize him is just like what happened in the 1960s to our Vietnam veterans. Let’s not allow history to repeat itself. Please tell the folks in City Hall that you oppose removing his statue.

Hazel Hoeft

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430