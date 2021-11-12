Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

GU team dishonors flag

I am a longtime season ticket holder for GU women’s basketball. My wife and I were looking forward to their first game on November 6th. We were soon disappointed when the “Star-Spangled Banner” started and 10 of the GU team took a knee.

I’m sure this was some kind of protest about injustice in this country. Is there injustice in this country? Absolutely. Should you do your part to make change? Absolutely. Should you dishonor our flag, our country and our veterans in doing this? Absolutely not. If you say you are not dishonoring these, it’s like using a racial slur and saying you are not a racist.

A proud supporter of G.U. and a Navy veteran.

Dick Schuerman

Spokane

 

