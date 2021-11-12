Socialism in action

The dictionary reads: “That which is owned, funded, operated, by the community (that is by the government) is called socialism.”

The front-page article on Tuesday, Nov. 9, was about Avista Stadium. It is an excellent example of socialism, as are the public schools, the Postal Service, the police and fire departments, road repair, the VA, Medicare, etc. etc. Will those who oppose socialism be picketing at Avista Stadium? — of course not!

They seem to only oppose socialism when it would help minority groups, inequity issues, food stamp programs, etc.

Robert P. Crosby

Spokane