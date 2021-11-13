Fluoride and IQs

If there’s a new edition of Webster’s dictionary coming out looking for a definition of cherry-picking, I’d nominate the guest opinion by Kimberly Craven and Priti Laselle (“Fluoride stands out as safe, effective, important health tool,” Oct. 17) supporting water fluoridation.

Regarding fluoridation lowering IQs, their article refers to the “single and disputed paper that makes this claim.” Oh really? As dentist Bill Osmunson already pointed out in an earlier op-ed (“Fluoridated water poses serious risks,” Sept. 22), 70 out of 78 human studies have linked higher fluoride levels to lower IQs. And the 2015 study they cited that didn’t show a harmful effect was so weak that it didn’t even make the cut of the National Toxicology Program’s 27 highest-quality studies in their systematic review. Nearly all of them linked higher fluoride to lower IQs, many at levels in fluoridated water.

I’m the mother of two children and a special education teacher for over 15 years in the Spokane area. Pollutants in the environment are likely responsible for part of the huge increase in the number of children with special needs. The last thing our kids need is another chemical in their drinking water that could permanently damage their brains.

Lisa Warner

Valleyford