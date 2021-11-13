Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Good news from Congress!

Great to see America’s infrastructure get a major shot in the arm. Thanks to Senator Cantwell for her hard work on writing and passing this bill. Exciting to see lead pipes will finally be replaced, public transit improved, including passenger rail, along with insuring broadband internet access for all Americans. This legislation with benefit commerce and take some steps towards equity in safe water and internet access.

More work is needed, the power of the Build Better Legislation will create even more equity, by expanding access to preschool, making child care more affordable, extending tax credit increases that have lifted millions out of poverty and more.

We can help this bill to pass by members of Congress (202-224-3121) to pass the Build Back Better legislation, and to keep working for equity in our country. Our voices can help! Go Congress, Go America!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

 

