Opinion >  Letters

Hold police accountable

Long before Betsy Wilkerson was a member of City Council she was, and still is, a businesswoman who owns and operates group homes. Good people with disabilities live and thrive in these homes. It was in this capacity that Betsy Wilkerson, when asked by the police to supply security footage from one of these homes, responded in a responsible way, protecting her clients’ privacy rights. She asked for a warrant before she released the footage.

Apparently, due diligence on her clients’ behalf caused the police requesting the footage to make inaccurate and disparaging remarks about her. The comments were captured on their body cameras. They seemed frustrated because they were required to follow the law and obtain a warrant. As if their comments weren’t enough, the incident was exacerbated when the body camera footage was disclosed under dubious circumstances and widely circulated in the right-wing echo chamber.

This incident is now the subject of an ombudsman investigation, as well it should be. Had Ms. Wilkerson not been a council member, there would have been no story. The police would have procured a warrant and life would have continued. But instead, as Shawn Vestal said, this incident was spun into an “odd, empty smear” leveled not against Businesswoman Wilkerson but Council Member Wilkerson, notably the only council member of color. (“Body-cam footage of council member makes way to Fox News,” Nov. 7). It is the police who need to be held accountable for this unfortunate mess, not Ms. Wilkerson who was doing right by her clients.

Mary M. Winkes

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430