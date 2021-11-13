Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Library remodel a bust

On Sunday, November 7th, I visited the newly remodeled Shadle Library with a friend who lives in the Shadle area.

We were not impressed. We found the library less inviting than the old space and it has a cold feeling with the choice of flooring in the main corridor. We also didn’t like the choice and arrangement of seating benches in the main corridor. Fortunately, for those with small children there is a good-sized children’s play area. I can only imagine how much fun children will have there, but hope the noise won’t permeate the rest of the library.

I think the library opened before the librarians were ready, as it was a challenge to find the fiction books without some assistance. We would have preferred having an information desk close to the entry. When my friend tried to check out a couple of books, it was frustrating that the machine did not recognize her library card number. So our first visit was not a positive one.

I live on the South Hill and don’t look forward to the remodel of the library there now that I’ve seen the remodel of the Shadle Library.

Jan Margrethe Woods

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430