Opinion >  Letters

Meidl can improve trust

We have another chance to take a deeper look at our very own SPD and help with the next level of growth!

The recent situation with Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson is the case in point. I’m interested to see how Chief Meidl will handle this. I have great respect for him, and I trust his dedication to his men, to his office and to the city of Spokane. I am paying attention to how the leaks of the police videos will be handled.

I’m paying attention to how the blatant bias of these two officers will be addressed. Bias is so subtle and yet so powerful. It slides in there and is accepted and taken for granted. Few question and fewer notice it when it appears in our everyday conversation.

That Councilwoman Wilkerson was “a piece of work” indicates a bias that dismisses what she says and diminishes her importance – not cool! THIS is the subtle work that needs to be done to change the culture at SPD, something I know Chief Meidl has interest in shifting. This is the perfect opportunity to address this subtle and pervasive corruption! Addressing these issues transparently will only improve public trust.

Kathryn Alexander

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430