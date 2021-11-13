Meidl can improve trust

We have another chance to take a deeper look at our very own SPD and help with the next level of growth!

The recent situation with Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson is the case in point. I’m interested to see how Chief Meidl will handle this. I have great respect for him, and I trust his dedication to his men, to his office and to the city of Spokane. I am paying attention to how the leaks of the police videos will be handled.

I’m paying attention to how the blatant bias of these two officers will be addressed. Bias is so subtle and yet so powerful. It slides in there and is accepted and taken for granted. Few question and fewer notice it when it appears in our everyday conversation.

That Councilwoman Wilkerson was “a piece of work” indicates a bias that dismisses what she says and diminishes her importance – not cool! THIS is the subtle work that needs to be done to change the culture at SPD, something I know Chief Meidl has interest in shifting. This is the perfect opportunity to address this subtle and pervasive corruption! Addressing these issues transparently will only improve public trust.

Kathryn Alexander

Spokane