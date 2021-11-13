We need more police

I am sick and tired of porch pirates, shootings, harassment, drugs, etc. in Spokane County. Yesterday I read of a high school student who threatened to shoot and kill another student. This was heard by many observers and the student even posted the threat online.

Another incident was a hit and run, followed by harassment of the perpetrator. Police were called but surprisingly no one went further with the investigation. I have a friend whose son died of an overdose of fentanyl while the parent had no idea that her son even had access or used any drugs.

I lived in the area forty years ago. Then few people locked their cars or their homes. Crime was almost non-existent. Now it’s a part of our daily life and it seems that the majority of us just chalk it up to a sign of the times. I do NOT accept that.

Why not strive to make the county the “safest in the country”? I favor a doubling of police forces in the county. It’s expensive but the quality of our life and our property has an even greater value. The increase in crime only serves to devalue our property values; the increased expenditure is insurance against that.

I would like to see a ballot measure proposing such an increase. It’s time we let criminals know that they are NOT welcome here. Instead, we arrest people and they are back on the street before the officer finishes his paperwork. It’s disgraceful.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley