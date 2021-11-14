Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Meidl owes apology

I’ve been often saddened by the actions of the Spokane Police Department and by the actions of the local business folks who support the further victimization of homeless people in Spokane’s downtown. Our police chief’s silence surrounding last week’s episode of a Spokane cop’s unethical behavior is thunderous.

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson does not pass up any opportunity to be gracious and generous to another human; she speaks from her heart and listens to others with concern. It is this honest generosity of spirit, thought, and action that will help our city. Those who are so small as to engage in a campaign to discredit her are not leaders or people of good will.

I wish Betsy’s generosity and honest spirit for Chud Wendle, for the business people who see unhoused humans as loss of income, for the Spokane police office who leaked an account of a police interaction, and for the Fox news station who ran the police shoulder cam video erroneously filling in the silence with a made-up version of what Ms. Wilkerson “said.”

It is only in honest interactions and a spirit of generosity that the city of Spokane will be what most of us want for it. I’m waiting for Chief Meidl to apologize and actually begin to own up to the culture of the Spokane Police Department.

Lannie MacAndrea

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430