Meidl owes apology

I’ve been often saddened by the actions of the Spokane Police Department and by the actions of the local business folks who support the further victimization of homeless people in Spokane’s downtown. Our police chief’s silence surrounding last week’s episode of a Spokane cop’s unethical behavior is thunderous.

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson does not pass up any opportunity to be gracious and generous to another human; she speaks from her heart and listens to others with concern. It is this honest generosity of spirit, thought, and action that will help our city. Those who are so small as to engage in a campaign to discredit her are not leaders or people of good will.

I wish Betsy’s generosity and honest spirit for Chud Wendle, for the business people who see unhoused humans as loss of income, for the Spokane police office who leaked an account of a police interaction, and for the Fox news station who ran the police shoulder cam video erroneously filling in the silence with a made-up version of what Ms. Wilkerson “said.”

It is only in honest interactions and a spirit of generosity that the city of Spokane will be what most of us want for it. I’m waiting for Chief Meidl to apologize and actually begin to own up to the culture of the Spokane Police Department.

Lannie MacAndrea

Spokane