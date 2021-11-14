Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Put the pressure on

I want to thank the Review for publishing the Nov. 6 article on COP26.

This summit and the importance of understanding climate change and its effects, as well as this nation’s administration’s promises regarding our role in the climate crisis, are of a concern far more dire than most others we seem to collectively occupy our time with. Keeping these matters, and accurate scientific information surrounding them, in the public forum need to be treated with a persistent diligence.

Putting pressure on President Biden to end all fossil fuel subsidies, stopping their related project approvals, holding him to his promise to ban federal leasing and drilling, and ending fossil fuel exports are steps we can take to better insure a commitment to showing we care about this world, it’s future, and the generations that will be affected by our choices today.

This matter will not go away, our decisions are crucial not only to standards of living, but to life itself.

It is not too late to act. There is hope, and it is best found in the actions we participate in, and to engage in processes that hold leaders and powerful interests to account.

Jim Young

Volunteer, Food and Water Action

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430