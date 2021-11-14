Thank you, educators

Washington’s public school employees — from the bus driver and food service workers, to classroom teachers and administrators — continue to perform some of the most challenging work in our communities, amidst the most difficult of circumstances.

This November 15-19, during American Education Week, I want to recognize those efforts and say “thank you” to all education employees for helping our students stay connected — in big and small ways — throughout this pandemic. Your efforts may be the one thing that keeps a child coming back to school and engaged in learning.

On behalf of the Washington Association of School Administrators, thanks to the dedicated individuals who lead and staff our schools — for all you do, each and every day, for the students in schools across the entire state of Washington.

Joel Aune

Tumwater, Wash.