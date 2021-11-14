We’re ready for EVs

It is disappointing to see Sue Lani Madsen inexplicably use a whole column (“Wide use of electric vehicles? We aren’t there yet,” Nov. 11) to discourage electric vehicle adoption — essential for energy independence and avoiding climate disaster — with scary tales of how one could become stranded or be forced to wait hours to charge their car. It’s even more disappointing that she did not bother to fully learn about the topic first.

Readers, fret not: Ms. Madsen must be unaware that there are fast-charging stations for EVs along highways (similar to gas stations) that can give you 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes. If you were to drive a Tesla Model 3 from Spokane to Husky Stadium, you would pass at least six of these stations.

You would likely also find charging at your destination, so you come out of the game with your battery topped up. The police officers using Teslas can use the local fast-charge stations too — in the rare times they need to recharge during a shift, it will only take a few minutes.

Most people leave their EV plugged in overnight so they have a full battery every morning and rarely need to charge during the day. If you need a charge, Avista and others have already installed a vast network of charging stations, almost all of which are free, all over the area. There are handy free apps to easily find them.

In short, we are ready for wide adoption of EVs. All of the major car companies are switching to electric for a reason. Don’t listen to someone with hypothetical worries. Talk to one of the many people who already own an EV. They will tell you all about how convenient they are and how much money they save.

Andrew Biviano

Spokane