What Fish Lake Trail needs

Referencing Adam Shanks’ November 9 article (“City moving forward with Fish Lake Trail connection”), there’s already a decent bike connection to the Fish Lake Trail from the Centennial Trail/Sandifur Bridge via Riverside to Government Way.

What we need is a finished connection from the end of the current Fish Lake Trail that crosses the railroad tracks to the remainder of the Fish Lake Trail to Cheney and beyond. Biking from the end of Fish Lake Trail onto the highway and road-biking 3+ miles to Fish Lake to reconnect to the trail is ridiculous!

Jeff Clausen

Spokane