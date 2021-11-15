Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

An interesting refusal

I read with great interest Gayleana Dschaak’s letter (“What country do we live in?,” Nov. 8) complaining about her husband - 20 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force and 17 years-plus with the DOD - because he must get a vaccine shot or be terminated, which Mrs. Dschaak states is nothing but EXTORTION (her caps).

Now there are several questions I’d like to ask: Are you telling me your husband was never inoculated while serving in the military? Or did he refuse, saying it was his body, his choice? President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So with all his military service shouldn’t your husband obey the order of his commander in chief and get vaccinated?

Shirley Keenan

Spokane

 

