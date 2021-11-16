Freedom, or a new form of tyranny?

Freedom without consideration for others is not freedom, but a new form of tyranny. Picture a 2-year-old who refuses to cooperate. They become little tyrants.

All virtues live in balance with other virtues. Being responsible complements exercising freedom.

Don’t proclaim freedom loudly and then refuse to do something which is medically proven to help people in your family, your church, your workplace, etc.

Society breaks down when people fail to show consideration to others.

Larry Winters

Spokane