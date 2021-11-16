The price of ‘individual’ freedom

To those folks upset with government pressure to vaccinate or mask, I hear you.

I’m upset with government control of speed limits on our streets and highways. My speedometer goes up to 160 mph, so that should be my “speed limit.” The additional carnage on our highways would be phenomenally high, but a small price to pay for our freedom to drive as we want.

And while we’re at it, let’s abolish the federal government’s air traffic control system. Pilots should be able to fly in any direction at any altitude they want. Of course, the resultant mid-air collisions would number in the hundreds or thousands each year, but individual freedom comes first. Right?

Mike Moore

Liberty Lake