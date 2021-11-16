Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The price of ‘individual’ freedom

To those folks upset with government pressure to vaccinate or mask, I hear you.

I’m upset with government control of speed limits on our streets and highways. My speedometer goes up to 160 mph, so that should be my “speed limit.” The additional carnage on our highways would be phenomenally high, but a small price to pay for our freedom to drive as we want.

And while we’re at it, let’s abolish the federal government’s air traffic control system. Pilots should be able to fly in any direction at any altitude they want. Of course, the resultant mid-air collisions would number in the hundreds or thousands each year, but individual freedom comes first. Right?

Mike Moore

Liberty Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430