Further research …

Saturday’s letters column contained a letter from Mr. Al Newman (“Deadly side effects,” Nov. 13) stating that there were 15,000 deaths from taking the corona vaccine, as reported by VAERS. Fortunately, almost nobody reads the online-only Saturday letters column. But in case somebody did, and did the research that Mr Newman suggested, one quickly finds a link to

https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/does-vaers-list-deaths-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines

That article states “The CDC says, ‘Health care providers are required to report to VAERS the following adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination … regardless if the reporter thinks the vaccine caused the AE.’ AE stands for adverse event and includes death.”

It later provides a link to a JAMA article that is way above my pay grade to totally understand fully (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2784015) but it essentially states that deaths from the vaccine were not statistically different than deaths from that population would be if they had not had the vaccine. There were 5 per million anaphylaxis cases right after the vaccine was administered, but the article did not state if any deaths came from those. If you remember, when the vaccines were first given, we had to stick around for 15 minutes specifically to see if this problem would arise, and there were medical people available to deal with it if needed.

My wife and I have had not only the two doses of Moderna, but just a week ago the booster, and we are alive and kicking.

Dennis DeMattia

Spokane