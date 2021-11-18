Death by misinformation

Deadly side effects? Absolutely — but caused by misinformation like Al Newman’s letter (“Deadly side effects,” Nov. 13).

Do some research! First, the U.S. VAERS system tracks national, not international, information. Second, VAERS gathers data to analyze trends, not establish cause of events. Third, most of Earth’s population lives in areas where communication is unreliable and specific numbers like (Al’s) unobtainable. Fourth, use perspective in your analysis. Adverse effects include any abnormality regardless how trivial; local rash or discomfort account for most.

Worldwide, over 7.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered. Even using (Al’s) made-up numbers, the adverse event incidences are remarkably low, at 1 in 10,000 doses; hospitalization, 8.9 per million; deaths, two per million. Of 437 million doses administered in the U.S., VAERS data indicates 15 possible deaths might be vaccine related, (three in 10 million). No hospitalizations found.

Everyone, Al included, follow his advice! Do your own research and expand it beyond the agenda-driven resources some have restricted themselves to. Both the CDC that oversees VAERS and WHO that tracks international health, strongly support vaccinations and masks as safe and effective means to control COVID-19. It is difficult to do any unbiased research and not come across the well-documented, supported, peer-reviewed information these sites provide. It seems hypocritical to cite a source for numbers while rejecting its conclusions.

COVID-19 is a disease, not politics. Vaccinations are not killing people — COVID-19 is killing the unvaccinated and those they love. Your choice can help protect them all.

David Crossen

Spokane Valley