Letters for November 18

Standing or kneeling, I stand with you

Regarding Dick Schuerman’s letter to the editor (“GU team dishonors flag,” Nov. 12), expressing dismay at some members of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem. Here is my take on stand or kneel issue.

My grandfather was an Army engineer in France during World War I. My father served with the 8th Air Force (the B-17 folks) in England and France during World War II.

My brother and I both volunteered for the USAF during a very unpopular time to be in the service but served anyway. We both were sent to Vietnam. My brother-in-law died there.

These sacrifices we made were to protect the freedoms supposedly treasured by all Americans. Among these freedoms is the right to protest peacefully the wrongs we see in our imperfect American society.

So stand, or kneel. Wave the flag, raise a fist, hold a sign or march.

I fought for your right to honor your freedom. I will stand with you.

Frederic Howard, MSgt, USAF, retired, Vietnam

Lacrosse, Wash.

Death by misinformation

Deadly side effects? Absolutely – but caused by misinformation like Al Newman’s letter (“Deadly side effects,” Nov. 13).

Do some research! First, the U.S. VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Vaccine Reporting System) tracks national, not international, information. Second, VAERS gathers data to analyze trends, not establish cause of events. Third, most of Earth’s population lives in areas where communication is unreliable and specific numbers like (Al’s) unobtainable. Fourth, use perspective in your analysis. Adverse effects include any abnormality regardless how trivial; local rash or discomfort account for most.

Worldwide, over 7.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered. Even using (Al’s) made-up numbers, the adverse event incidences are remarkably low, at 1 in 10,000 doses; hospitalization, 8.9 per million; deaths, 2 per million. Of 437 million doses administered in the U.S., VAERS data indicates 15 possible deaths might be vaccine-related, (3 in 10 million). No hospitalizations found.

Everyone, Al included, follow his advice! Do your own research and expand it beyond the agenda-driven resources some have restricted themselves to. Both the CDC that oversees VAERS and WHO that tracks international health strongly support vaccinations and masks as safe and effective means to control COVID-19. It is difficult to do any unbiased research and not come across the well-documented, supported, peer-reviewed information these sites provide. It seems hypocritical to cite a source for numbers while rejecting its conclusions.

COVID-19 is a disease, not politics. Vaccinations are not killing people – COVID-19 is killing the unvaccinated and those they love. Your choice can help protect them all.

David Crossen

Spokane Valley

Thanks for memories

Thank you so much for the Then and Now article on Nov. 1, about the Rialto Theater.

As a child growing up in Hillyard, it was a treat to go to the movies. It was there that I saw “The Mole People” and was so scared to walk on the sidewalks for fear that hands would come up and pull me under.

Another great memory is when we went to see “Rock Around the Clock! There were ushers at the Rialto, trying to stop people from dancing in the aisles to Bill Haley and the Comets. All this for 35 cents.

Mom would send a little extra so we could each get one of these huge suckers, Charms. Loved going to the Rialto. Thanks for featuring it.

Lynda Egger Hayashi Spokane