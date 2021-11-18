Regarding Dick Schuerman’s Letter to the Editor, (“GU team dishonors flag,” Nov. 12), expressing dismay at some members of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem. Here is my take or stand or kneel issue.

My grandfather was an army engineer in France during World War One. My father served with the 8th Air Force (the B-17 folks) in England and France during World War Two.

My brother and I both volunteered for the USAF during a very unpopular time to be in the service but served anyway. We both were sent to Vietnam. My brother-in-law died there.

These sacrifices we made were to protect the freedoms supposedly treasured by all Americans. Among these freedoms is the right to protest, peacefully, the wrongs we see in our imperfect American society.

So stand, or kneel. Wave the flag, raise a fist, hold a sign or march.

I fought for your right to honor your freedom. I will stand with you.

Frederic Howard, MSgt, USAF, retired, Vietnam

Lacrosse, Wash.