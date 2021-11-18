Thanks for the memories

Thank you so much for the Then and Now article on Nov. 1, about the Rialto Theater.

As a child growing up in Hillyard, it was a treat to go to the movies. It was there that I saw “The Mole People” and was so scared to walk on the sidewalks for fear that hands would come up and pull me under.

Another great memory is when we went to see “Rock Around The Clock! There were ushers at the Rialto, trying to stop people from dancing in the aisles to Bill Haley and the Comets. All this for 35 cents.

Mom would send a little extra so we could each get one of these huge suckers, Charms. Loved going to the Rialto. Thanks for featuring it.

Lynda Egger Hayashi

Spokane