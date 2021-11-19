In with the new library

This is addressed to Jan Margrethe Woods (“Library remodel a bust,” Nov. 13).

I am so sorry that she had “dark glasses” on when visiting for the first time at the newly remodeled Shadle library. Maybe she will be in a better mood next time.

Funny that I felt so much different when I first entered our beautiful library. No more dark stacks and quiet unfriendly feeling. Now the light from the windows and laughter of children playing filled the air with joy and happiness. I realize that the staff wasn’t totally finished filing away the books, but help was easy to find from cheerful faces.

My library card worked just fine and so did the others waiting to check out books. The chairs were so comfy and I was able to sit in a quiet corner without distractions.

Gone are the old days of the old-style libraries and in with the new technology and openness of our new ways. Funny to see what a different perspective people have, but I think that most will appreciate and use these powerful, enlightening, encouraging facilities with eagerness. Thanks to all who were instrumental in enabling this change.

Mary Naber

Spokane