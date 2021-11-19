Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

In with the new library

This is addressed to Jan Margrethe Woods (“Library remodel a bust,” Nov. 13).

I am so sorry that she had “dark glasses” on when visiting for the first time at the newly remodeled Shadle library. Maybe she will be in a better mood next time.

Funny that I felt so much different when I first entered our beautiful library. No more dark stacks and quiet unfriendly feeling. Now the light from the windows and laughter of children playing filled the air with joy and happiness. I realize that the staff wasn’t totally finished filing away the books, but help was easy to find from cheerful faces.

My library card worked just fine and so did the others waiting to check out books. The chairs were so comfy and I was able to sit in a quiet corner without distractions.

Gone are the old days of the old-style libraries and in with the new technology and openness of our new ways. Funny to see what a different perspective people have, but I think that most will appreciate and use these powerful, enlightening, encouraging facilities with eagerness. Thanks to all who were instrumental in enabling this change.

Mary Naber

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430